media release: Mindfulness the Indian Way is a full-day, immersive experience planned for Saturday, September 28 at Central Library, where attendees will learn how the rich traditions of Indian culture can help them feel more present and aware in their daily lives. This program is part of Madison Public Library’s Library Takeover program.

From 9am - 3pm, the planning team - made up of Nita Ambedkar, Kiran Nautiyal, Deepti Awasthi, Vidya Matre, Arpita Joshi, and Vinita Shrivastava - invites you to explore mindfulness during sessions led by local artists and organizations that are focused on health and wellness, art, dance and food. A mini-bazar of local vendors selling jewelry, art, food and more will be available to peruse for the duration of the event outside the community room on the 3rd floor.

“Mindfulness is about being present and savoring the little moments of life. Our goal is to share ways of incorporating mindfulness in your day-to-day life through art, food, health, and wellness–all inspired by Indian culture,” said Nita Ambedkar, Library Takeover team member and owner of THP - The Happiest Place. “Whether you're new to mindfulness or looking to deepen your understanding, this event will provide an experience that blends cultural traditions with the principles of mindful living.”

Library Takeover is an opportunity to support communities in making their ideas happen at the library. This team came together to apply for Library Takeover in January 2024, and after being selected, they then went through a 4-part event planning bootcamp series in March provided by the library. The event planning bootcamp was also accompanied by mentorship from Sarah Akawa, another community-event organizer in Madison.

“Library takeover is a platform to bring to life diverse ideas that engage communities. We got a deep dive on how to really make this program a success through guided sessions and materials on planning, marketing, budgeting and getting the support we needed,” said Ambedkar.

Registration is requested. Sign up at madpl.org/indianmindfulness

Library Takeover is funded by Madison Public Library Foundation and TruStage. The event was largely made possible thanks to the organizing efforts of Nita Ambedkar of THP (The Happiest Place).

Event Timeline

9-10am: Opening Circle

Get grounded for the day's events in a group setting and participate in all-ages yoga and an introduction to mindfulness with Nita Ambedkar of THP, The Happiest Place.

10-11am: Food + Mindfulness

Enjoy an Indian breakfast and mindful chai provided by Amber Indian Restaurant, and a cooking demo led by Sara Parthasarathy, the co-founder of Flavor Temptations. We'll also be talking about the history of mindfulness in Indian culture and go into the "why" behind some of the traditions explored throughout the day with Arpita Joshi.

11am - 12:30pm: Health + Mindfulness

During this time, we'll talk about health and wellness techniques that help connect the mind, body and soul, including a session on ayurveda led by Raka Bandyo of the Ayurveda Association of Wisconsin and a session on homeopathy by Anu Chalke. From 12-12:30pm, stop by a special discussion on Mindful Leadership by Dr Aparna Mahajan!

12:30-1:30pm: Art + Mindfulness

In the afternoon, presenters will showcase art styles used to express creativity through different mediums. Enjoy a performance of Doha singing that explores the connection between music and spirituality, then get in the zone with a wood burning demonstration where you'll learn about the significance of mandalas from Gauri of Prettyful Creations. Finally, delve into the history of mehndi or henna with Deepti & Mini of Deep’s Henna, and try creating some henna art yourself!

1:30-2:30pm: Dance + Mindfulness

Get your body moving with sessions all about dance! Raka from Karmic Flower will introduce you to Odissi dance and the language of the body, as well as demonstrate different dances. Find out how nature and dance interplay with SriVidya’s team of Sri Natya Vidhyalaya dance school, and how you can be mindful with social media and dance challenges with Anurima Das of Soulful Dance Academy.

2:30-3pm: Closing Circle

As our time together ends, we'll reflect and cool down with yoga, breath work and final thoughts with Diane Sing of Madison Outdoor Yoga and Nita Ambedkar of THP (The Happiest Place)

REGISTER: madpl.org/indianmindfulness

About Library Takeover

Library Takeover is a program where teams of 3-4 people get support from Madison Public Library to take their idea for a community event from the planning phase to execution. Following an open call for applications, four teams have been selected to host community events in library spaces during the summer and fall of 2024. In addition to space and resources, each team receives a $2,000 event budget, and individual team members get a $400 stipend. Learn more about Library Takeover and the selected teams for 2024 online at madpl.org/librarytakeover.