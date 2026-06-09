media release: Tyranena Brewing Company is proud to host the now annual Minds Over Mountains fundraiser on Sunday, June 14, bringing together great music, local food, community spirit, and charitable giving for an unforgettable afternoon. Join the fun in the Brewery’s Beer Garden at 1025 Owen Street, Lake Mills! (In the event of heavy rain, the festivities will be moved to downtown Lake Mills at The Fharmacy Public House, 203 N. Main Street.)

What began as a grassroots effort, inspired by local veterinarian Dr. Bill Stork's family's experience with Alzheimer's disease, has evolved into a beloved community event that draws supporters from across southern Wisconsin. While the event continues to raise awareness and support for those affected by Alzheimer's, its lasting success has come from its ability to bring people together through fellowship, generosity, and shared experiences.

This year's event marks an exciting first for Tyranena Brewing as they also welcome award-winning Wisconsin blues powerhouse The Jimmys to make their debut performance at the brewery. Known throughout the Midwest and beyond for their electrifying live shows, The Jimmys blend blues, funk, soul, R&B, and roots rock into a high-energy sound that fills dance floors and festival grounds wherever they perform. Critics have described the band as "wildly fun entertainers" whose performances feel more like a celebration than a concert.

Led by Hammond B-3 master Jimmy Voegeli and backed by a seven-piece lineup featuring one of the region's premier horn sections, The Jimmys have earned an impressive collection of honors, including 2025 Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Blues Band of the Year, multiple Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Artist and Performer of the Year awards, an Independent Blues Award, and more than two dozen WAMI and MAMA recognitions over their career. Their energetic blend of musicianship, showmanship, and original music have made them a favorite across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Guests can enjoy an afternoon featuring live music from The Jimmys, Crawfish Junction’s food truck, silent and live auctions, raffle opportunities, and fresh, craft beer straight from the source at Tyranena’s brewing facility. Whether attendees come to support the cause, enjoy the music, or simply spend an afternoon with friends and neighbors, Minds Over Mountains offers something for everyone.

Last year's M.O.M. event, nicknamed for its appropriate acronym, welcomed hundreds of attendees and generated more than $30,000 in a single afternoon, demonstrating the power of a community coming together around a meaningful cause. Tyranena Brewing Company looks forward to building on that momentum and making this year's Minds Over Mountains the biggest celebration yet.

For more information, to donate or to get involved, please contact: Dr. Bill Stork920-988-4426 Billstork34@gmaiI.com.

Follow on Facebook & Instagram: MindsOverMountainsUW