Minecraft Club
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Grab your friends for multiplayer Minecraft fun at the library! Connect to the library's private servers for a customized gameplay experience using MinecraftEDU. No account necessary. Bring your own computer or use one of ours. Ages 17 and under. Sign up for 30 minute turns based on attendance. Minecraft programming funded by a gift from the Irwin A. & Robert D. Goodman Foundation.
Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family