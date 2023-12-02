Mineral Point Candlelight Shopping

media release: Get in the holiday spirit Saturday December 2, 2023 at Mineral Point's Candlelight Shopping. As is tradition, on the first Saturday in December, Mineral Point becomes a picture postcard holiday destination and everyone is invited.

Take a horse drawn carriage ride. Sing along with the carolers. Sample a chestnut roasted over an open fire. Stroll the historic streets illuminated by hundreds of candle luminarias. Get a jump on your holiday shopping as local boutiques, art galleries, and shops will be open late. Then cap it all off by enjoying a dazzling fireworks display at 7:00 pm.

"We invite everyone to Mineral Point's Candlelight Shopping event. It's a holiday tradition that's fun for all ages." says Cory Bennett, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. "Join us on December 2 for a magical night of festive cheer."

Save the date for Mineral Point's Candlelight Shopping on Saturday, December 2, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. For more information, contact the Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce at 608-987-3201 or info@ mineralpoint.com