media release: The 2024 Mineral Point Christmas Madrigal Dinner Theater will be held on December 6, 13, & 15 at the Walker House located at 1 Water Street in Mineral Point. Arrival time on Dec. 6 & 13 is 5 pm with appetizers, wassail and cash bar; dinner and theater at 6 pm; 3 pm arrival time on Dec. 15. Cost is $50.00/Adult; $25.00 ages 5 - 9; Free - 4 yrs & under. Reservations Required by calling Beth Martin at 608-341-9778.