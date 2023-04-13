media release: Mineral Point City Wide Garage Sales! April 13-15

Deadline to sign up is April 4, 2023. Print this form or use this google form (you can also pick one up at the Chamber office) and mail it with your payment of $15.00

Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce, 145 High Street, Mineral Point, WI 53565.

Sales include:

Spring Garage Sale Fundraiser | April 14-15 | Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce St. Come shop the biggest garage sale in town during Mineral Point's City-Wide Garage Sales weekend! Our generous friends always donate the most eclectic items imaginable to support this fundraiser for Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts. Our 3,500-square-foot Lind Pavilion will be bursting at the seams with piles of art supplies and materials as well as donated household goods, collector items, and furniture. Sale hours will be 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Donations are welcome by appointment by calling the office at (608) 987-3292 or by dropping off at the Lind 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 10-12. No clothing or electronics, please.