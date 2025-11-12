Mineral Point Holiday Tour of Homes

media release: Experience the magic of the season with the return of Mineral Point’s Holiday Tour of Homes! After several years away, this beloved event is back, inviting you to step inside beautifully decorated homes filled with holiday cheer.

Saturday, December 13 | 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

This year’s tour features six private homes and one historic Pendarvis home, each brimming with unique seasonal charm and festive décor. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays, enjoy local creativity, and experience the warmth and character of our community.

Please note: For privacy reasons, addresses and homeowners’ names will not be listed. Ticket holders will receive this information on the event brochure the day of the tour.

Tickets are available online at www.mineralpoint.com. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the season in style! $30 per person. Children are welcome and will also require a ticket. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Chamber office.

For questions or more information, contact the Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce at (608) 987-3201 or info@mineralpoint.com.