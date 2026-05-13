Mineral Point Independence Day Celebration
media release: We’re throwing a big celebration for America’s 250th birthday and you’re invited!
Morning Run/Walk – 8:00 AM sharp! Kick off the day with our 2-mile or 5-mile race
Parade – 11:00 AM
Grab a seat and enjoy creative, colorful entries down High Street!
The Golden Pasty Award Criteria: Entries will be judged based on:
• Connection to the Mineral Point area
• Creativity, fun, and overall originality
• How well the float style and content connect to the organization/business/group represented
• BONUS points for incorporating America’s 250th Birthday celebration into the entry!
Get creative, have fun, and help us make this year’s parade bigger and better than ever!
Parade Entry: click here to register. Read the above about the Golden Pasty Award!
Luncheon – 12:00 PM
Head to Water Tower Park for a delicious post-parade meal
Kiwanis Ice Cream & Pie Social – 6:00 PM
Cool down with a sweet treat in the afternoon at Soldier’s Memorial Park
Mineral Point City Band – 6:40 PM
Enjoy an evening performance at Soldier’s Memorial Park
Live Music – Stick around and enjoy great tunes in the park
Fireworks – At dusk!
End the day with a bang!
Bring your friends and family, and help us celebrate 250 years of America like it’s 1776!