Mineral Point Independence Day Celebration

media release: We’re throwing a big celebration for America’s 250th birthday and you’re invited!

Morning Run/Walk – 8:00 AM sharp! Kick off the day with our 2-mile or 5-mile race

Parade – 11:00 AM

Grab a seat and enjoy creative, colorful entries down High Street!

The Golden Pasty Award Criteria: Entries will be judged based on:

• Connection to the Mineral Point area

• Creativity, fun, and overall originality

• How well the float style and content connect to the organization/business/group represented

• BONUS points for incorporating America’s 250th Birthday celebration into the entry!

Get creative, have fun, and help us make this year’s parade bigger and better than ever!

Parade Entry: click here to register. Read the above about the Golden Pasty Award!

Luncheon – 12:00 PM

Head to Water Tower Park for a delicious post-parade meal

Kiwanis Ice Cream & Pie Social – 6:00 PM

Cool down with a sweet treat in the afternoon at Soldier’s Memorial Park

Mineral Point City Band – 6:40 PM

Enjoy an evening performance at Soldier’s Memorial Park

Live Music – Stick around and enjoy great tunes in the park

Fireworks – At dusk!

End the day with a bang!

Bring your friends and family, and help us celebrate 250 years of America like it’s 1776!