Mineral Point Road Reconstruction

media release: Mineral Point Road consists of reconstructing the concrete pavement and base course from the eastern Beltline Ramps to S. High Point Road. The project will include spot replacements of the existing curb and gutter and sidewalk. Improvements includes safety enhancements at Tree Lane/Big Sky Drive and S. High Point Road intersections. There will be a large box culvert installation on Mineral Point Road from Commerce Drive to S. High Point Road and S. High Point Road to the north Greenway Drainage Property. The pavement will be replaced on Mineral Point Road from Commerce Drive to the eastern Beltline Ramps and on S. High Point Road from Mineral Point Road to the north Greenway Drainage Property. Existing street lighting will be reviewed during the design phase for potential replacement. The shared-use path along the north side of Mineral Point Road will remain as well as the BRT station on the east side of the S. High Point Intersection.

Project Limits

Mineral Point Road - Commerce Drive to S. High Point Road

S. High Point Road - Mineral Point Road to North Greenway Drainage Property

Project Schedule

Preliminary Design: 2020-2021, 2024

Final Design: 2025

Construction: 2026

Public Involvement

There are a number of points of contact during this project where the public is encouraged to give feedback as part of public information meetings and public hearings. Dates and times are indicated below:

FOR BUSINESS OWNERS and TENANTS: 10:30 a.m., Nov. 6, 2024, via Zoom.

10:30 a.m., Nov. 6, 2024 Public Information Meeting Registration

FOR AREA RESIDENTS: 6:30 p.m., Nov. 6, 2024, via Zoom

6:30 p.m., Nov. 6, 2024 Public Information Meeting Registration