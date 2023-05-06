Mineral Point Tour of Homes

media release: The Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce invites you to its Tour of Homes, which is returning after a four-year hiatus. On Saturday, May 6, from 10am-4pm, ticket holders will have the rare opportunity to step inside some of the most beautiful and interesting homes in Mineral Point.

The homes range from historic landmarks built in the 1800s to a newly built stone and brick home that blends in perfectly with its 1830s neighbors. The Tour of Homes is a wonderful opportunity to experience firsthand the fine caliber of historic homes in Mineral Point and offers plenty of inspiration for anyone interested in home renovation.

Tickets are available for $20 per person, with the option to upgrade to a deluxe brown bag lunch for $30. To secure your spot, call or visit the Chamber office at 145 High Street, 987-3201 or purchase your tickets online at www.mineralpoint.com.

We would like to give a special thanks to our sponsors, First Weber-Mike Wagner, Potterton Rule Real Estate and True Action Realty/Re-Max who are specialists in selling homes in Mineral Point. Their support helps make this event possible, and we are grateful for their commitment to our community. All proceeds from the tour go toward the Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce.