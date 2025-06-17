Minerals, Fossils & Crystals

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Delve into the science of geology and hobby of rock collecting!

This talk will cover:

- What is Geology? Paleontology? A Mineral? A Fossil?

- How to build and maintain a rock collection

- Geological History of Wisconsin and what fossils can be found here

Presented by Jason Rehorst, Geologist/Paleontologist - Virtual Museum of Geology

