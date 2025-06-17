Minerals, Fossils & Crystals
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Delve into the science of geology and hobby of rock collecting!
This talk will cover:
- What is Geology? Paleontology? A Mineral? A Fossil?
- How to build and maintain a rock collection
- Geological History of Wisconsin and what fossils can be found here
Presented by Jason Rehorst, Geologist/Paleontologist - Virtual Museum of Geology
