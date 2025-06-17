Minglespace Launch Party

media release: Tired of walking past potential friends every day? Ready to turn strangers into connections?

Join us for Madison's most intriguing new social experiment! We're launching Minglespace - a simple way to spark real conversations and build genuine connections in the places you already go.

What's Minglespace? Think of it as social infrastructure for the modern world. Designated spots with conversation prompts that give you permission to say hello to someone new. No apps, no algorithms - just authentic human connection.

What to Expect:

Experience guided conversations that actually work

Meet fascinating people from all walks of life

Discover how easy it is to connect when there's a system

FREE snacks on us (because good conversations need good food!)

Who Should Come? Anyone curious about connection! Whether you're new to Madison, love meeting people, enjoy great conversations, or just want to try something different - this is for you.

Cost: Absolutely FREE! Just grab your free ticket so we can plan snacks accordingly.

Bring a Friend? Absolutely! Sometimes it's easier to be brave together. Plus, you'll both get to experience something completely new.