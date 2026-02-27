Mingo Market

media release: Mingo Markets will take place on Fridays at The Forward Club, and beautiful old-school space nestled under the bleachers of Breese Stevens Field.​

How nice would it be to come home on a Friday night, feed your cats, eat dinner, and text your friends to meet you at a craft market in a bar that's only a block from your house?

That's the vibe we're trying to deliver with Mingo Markets. Breese Stevens Field has long offered large scale markets on the turf, but we want to bring something a little more intimate and focused to the residents of Tenney-Lapham.

This will be part of a series of events taking place in our home neighborhood, so please stay tuned for more information!

These are ALL AGES, family friendly events, free to the public with no tickets needed to come and enjoy the fun!

You only pay for the items you want to buy from vendors, and the drinks or food you want to consume.

If you are 21 or older and choose to drink, please drink responsibly. Also, please do not consume alcohol on the street in between locations.