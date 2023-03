media release: Schools-Out Drop-In Exploration Stations, March 25–April 1

MCM's in-house team of education experts have prepared bonus drop-in programs designed with school-age kids in mind for spring break. Make, build, and design with activities that teach STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) principles while encouraging creativity and exploration. All materials are free, while supplies last. Click the links below to learn more or add them to your calendar.

Paper Marbling, Saturday, March 25, 10:30 am–12 pm & 1–3 pm

Shiitake Mushroom Planting, Monday, March 27, 1–3 pm

Mini Clay Sculptures, Tuesday, March 28, 1–3 pm

Marvelous Marble Mazes, Wednesday, March 29, 1–3 pm

DIY Maraca Making, Thursday, March 30, 1–3 pm

Planting Spring Gardens, Friday, March 31, 1–3 pm

Pet Rock Adoption & Grooming Salon, Saturday, April 1, 10:30 am–12 pm

Cupcake Liner Flower Garden, Saturday, April 1, 1–3 pm