Crafty Fair Bookish Stickers will be a vendor at the 2021 Crafty Fair.

press release: The Crafty Fair started in 2009 with about 20 local handmade artists selling their goods. We’ve been growing, and changing ever since. This year's big market took place Dec. 4-5, but if you are still on the hunt for Christmas gifts, the Mini Crafty Fair takes place from 11 am-4 pm on Dec. 18 at the Harmony Bar! More info at www.thecraftyfair.com.