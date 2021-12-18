Mini Crafty Fair

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: The Crafty Fair started in 2009 with about 20 local handmade artists selling their goods. We’ve been growing, and changing ever since. This year's big market took place Dec. 4-5, but if you are still on the hunt for Christmas gifts, the Mini Crafty Fair takes place from 11 am-4 pm on Dec. 18 at the Harmony Bar!  More info at www.thecraftyfair.com.

Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
