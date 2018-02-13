Mini CultureCon

press release: CultureCon is a non-profit organization with a mission to impact the workplace by connecting humans to spread positive change around organizational culture.

CultureCon is an annual day and a half event hosted in beautiful Madison on June 6-7, 2018.

CultureCon includes: 3 keynotes,15 breakout sessions, Disrupt Madison, The Innovation Hall, a philanthropy event, and much, much more.

Also: MiniCultureCon: A one night event with a guest speaker, networking, drinks, and appetizers on February 13, 2018