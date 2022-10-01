RSVP for Mini Dance Photo Sessions

media release: Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week with a Charity Mini Dance Photo Session, all proceeds going to NAMI Wisconsin.

For a $50 donation to NAMI Wisconsin - receive a 15 minute mini dance photo session and 1 edited hi res digital photo. Payments will be taken on site, with a Square credit card reader. Photos will be delivered by Google Drive Link. Please sign up for a 15 minute time slot, in advance, by the prior day. Spots are limited. Thanks from Kat's Photography!

10am-3pm Oct 2, 2022, Central Midwest Ballet, Studio H (above the former Hurts Donuts) in Middleton