press release: Mini Market 11-5pm

Dec 7 featuring:

Jewelry, Accessories and body products from Madre Yerba.

One of a kind clothing from the Popp Town Mall

Collage art and fun from Selia Salzsieder Art

and Euphoric Clothing and accessories from Queer Suave by Niko

Dec. 13 featuring:

A range of ceramics made by folks from Midwest Clay Project

Unique clothing and accessories from upcycled fabrics by Thread Campaign

Polymer earrings, accessories and Illustrations from TableTrayStudios

and perhaps some suprise extras from Smere Tactics

Also peruse over 80 artists and musicians in the shop during extended hours.