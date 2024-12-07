Mini Market
to
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Mini Market 11-5pm
Dec 7 featuring:
Jewelry, Accessories and body products from Madre Yerba.
One of a kind clothing from the Popp Town Mall
Collage art and fun from Selia Salzsieder Art
and Euphoric Clothing and accessories from Queer Suave by Niko
Dec. 13 featuring:
A range of ceramics made by folks from Midwest Clay Project
Unique clothing and accessories from upcycled fabrics by Thread Campaign
Polymer earrings, accessories and Illustrations from TableTrayStudios
and perhaps some suprise extras from Smere Tactics
Also peruse over 80 artists and musicians in the shop during extended hours.