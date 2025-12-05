media release: Studio E Photography & Create Waunakee invite you to the Mini Masterpieces art show!

This community event features 6x6 canvases showcasing beautiful, creative, and fun winter themes. All ages/levels welcome to contribute (pickup in Nov, drop-off by Dec 3).

Join us to view the art:

Friday, Dec 5: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Saturday, Dec 6: 11:00 AM - 3:30 PM

Where: Studio E Photography, 103 Baker Street (Downtown Waunakee)

Canvases are $15, with all profits supporting Create Waunakee's mission to inspire and unite the community.

