Mini Renaisance Faire

media release: You are invited to the Stoughton Public Library’s third annual Mini Renaissance Faire! Enjoy music from Bounding Main, a maritime-themed vocal group in period costume who will sing richly harmonic versions of traditional songs. Many thanks to Beyond the Page, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Madison Community Foundation for sponsoring this event! We’ll also have crafts, artisan demonstrations, a climbing wall, and much more. There is no cost to attend this free, all-ages event. More details at https://www. stoughtonpubliclibrary.org/ ren24

Saturday, October 5, 1-4pm, East Side Park, 225 S Lynn St.