media release: Hear ye, hear ye! The Stoughton Public Library cordially invites you to our fourth annual Mini Renaissance Faire. Many thanks to Beyond the Page, the Madison Community Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Humanities for hosting shows from The Wild Rumpus at 1:15 and 3:15pm. Enjoy artisan demos, strolling crowd magic from Sage the Magicienne, crafts, a fortune teller, free books for kids, and other fun activities. Registration is not required, but we encourage you to sign up for an email or text notification reminder for this free, all-ages event: https://events.getlocalhop.com/mini-renaissance-faire/event/fBeks9txJe/