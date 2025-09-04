× Expand James Rock Kamala Emanuel (left) and David Rovics on stage. Kamala Emanuel (left) and David Rovics.

media release: Join us for an evening performance by David Rovics and Kamala Emanuel singing together as "Ministry of Culture." As a guitar-slinging singer/songwriter, David Rovics is also a writer and podcaster based in Portland, Oregon. Since the 1990’s, David has been touring regularly, playing on stages large and small, at protests and festivals, social centers and folk clubs. He has two albums of children's music. In addition to his musical involvement with the anti-capitalist, labor, environmental and antiwar movements internationally, David has been writing songs and singing at protests related to the Israeli occupation of Palestine since 2000. His recent memoir is in audio book format: My Life as a Protest Singer. His new album is From Auschwitz to Gaza. https://www.davidrovics.com/

"I’m a big fan." -- Tom Morello, Rage Against the Machine

Buy tickets at the door for $20 (no one turned away for lack of funds)