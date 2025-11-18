Mink Stole & Peaches Christ

media release: Legend meets legend in IDOL WORSHIP, the acclaimed onstage conversation and performance event starring cult film icon Mink Stole and drag impresario Peaches Christ. For one unforgettable night, the queens of underground cinema and counterculture unite to celebrate Mink's legacy: her career, scandal, glamour, and divine weirdness, from her early days with John Waters and the Dreamlanders to her decades of scene-stealing film, stage, and music work.