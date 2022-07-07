media release: Dalton Gang is taking a break. However, we invited Minor Changes to come to play some swing music for you.

Minor Changes is a 5 piece combo including trumpet, guitar, bass, drums, sax, and keyboard. They play accessible jazz, standards, originals, blues, and any other music we enjoy. Pls come and swing dance with us!

Show time: 7pm

Admission: $10

Buy tickets at the door!

* Masks are not required, but are encouraged.