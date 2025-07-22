Minor Changes
Village Park, New Glarus Second St., New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574
media release: Tuesday Night Music Series: All shows will be from 6:00-8:00 pm in The Village Park under the gazebo.
Bring your own lawn chairs. Park rules apply.
A combo of experienced musicians who enjoy playing a mix of music, including standards, accessible jazz, originals and anything they have fun playing on trumpet, sax, keyboard, bass and drums. Bring your dancing shoes for this one!
Info
Music