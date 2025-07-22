Minor Changes

Village Park, New Glarus Second St., New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574

media release: Tuesday Night Music Series: All shows will be from 6:00-8:00 pm in The Village Park under the gazebo.

Bring your own lawn chairs. Park rules apply.  

A combo of experienced musicians who enjoy playing a mix of music, including standards, accessible jazz, originals and anything they have fun playing on trumpet, sax, keyboard, bass and drums. Bring your dancing shoes for this one!  

Info

Music
608-527-2095
