Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Minseon Lee DMA Voice Recital

Minseon Lee, soprano

Thomas Kasdorf, piano

…….

Program

O had I Jubal’s Lyre George Frideric Handel (1685-1759)

from Joshua

Why do they shut me out of Heaven? Aaron Copland (1900-1990)

Going to Heaven!

I Hate Music: Cycle of Five Kids Songs Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990)

1. My Name is Barbara

2. Jupiter Has Seven Moons

3. I Hate Music

4. A Big Indian and a Little Indian

5. I’m a Person Too

Et incarnatus est Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

from Mass in C minor, K. 427

Intermission

Sérénade Charles Gounod (1818-1893)

Chanson triste Henri Duparc (1848-1933)

Soupir

Grossmächtige Prinzessin Richard Strauss (1864-1949)

from Ariadne auf Naxos