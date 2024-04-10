Minseon Lee
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.
media release: Minseon Lee DMA Voice Recital
Minseon Lee, soprano
Thomas Kasdorf, piano
Program
O had I Jubal’s Lyre George Frideric Handel (1685-1759)
from Joshua
Why do they shut me out of Heaven? Aaron Copland (1900-1990)
Going to Heaven!
I Hate Music: Cycle of Five Kids Songs Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990)
1. My Name is Barbara
2. Jupiter Has Seven Moons
3. I Hate Music
4. A Big Indian and a Little Indian
5. I’m a Person Too
Et incarnatus est Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)
from Mass in C minor, K. 427
Intermission
Sérénade Charles Gounod (1818-1893)
Chanson triste Henri Duparc (1848-1933)
Soupir
Grossmächtige Prinzessin Richard Strauss (1864-1949)
from Ariadne auf Naxos