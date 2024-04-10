Minseon Lee

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Minseon Lee DMA Voice Recital

Minseon Lee, soprano

Thomas Kasdorf, piano

Program

O had I Jubal’s Lyre   George Frideric Handel  (1685-1759)

from Joshua 

Why do they shut me out of Heaven?  Aaron Copland (1900-1990)

Going to Heaven!

I Hate Music: Cycle of Five Kids Songs         Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990)

1. My Name is Barbara

2. Jupiter Has Seven Moons

3. I Hate Music

4. A Big Indian and a Little Indian

5. I’m a Person Too

Et incarnatus est          Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart  (1756-1791)

from Mass in C minor, K. 427

Intermission

 Sérénade     Charles Gounod (1818-1893)

Chanson triste    Henri Duparc (1848-1933)

Soupir

Grossmächtige Prinzessin     Richard Strauss (1864-1949)

from Ariadne auf Naxos

