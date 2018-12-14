press release: The Watertown Players will present a radio production of a Lux Radio adaptation of “Miracle on 34th Street,” which will be performed December 14 and 15 at 7:00 pm, and on Sunday, December 16, at 2:30 pm at the Watertown Players’ Theater in The Market, 210 S Water St, Watertown. Tickets are now on sale at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Dr., Watertown or at brownpapertickets.com for $12. Tickets will be available at the door for $16.

“Miracle on 34th Street” features the talents of William Jannke III, Lisa Steffl, Josh Keepman, Cannon Jo Wiley, Lily Quartullo, Lexi Buehler, Linda Ewert, Beth Boxell, Jim Powell, Doug Hoffman, Jim Steffl, and Logan Buehler. The show is under the direction of Jennie Ortega with Jim Steffl acting as Technical Director and Sound Effects. House Manager is Juanita Edington, and the Box Office is being run by Heidi Flanigan and Annette Weirick.

“Miracle on 34th Street” tells the story of the real Santa Claus who goes to work at Macy’s toy department. The play begins on Thanksgiving Day in New York City, and the annual parade given by Macy’s Department Store is about to commence to herald in the Christmas season. Away from the crowd are two of the stores public relations staff pleased with the Santa (an old man going by the name of Kris Kringle) they have employed—the best Santa in Macy’s history! When Kringle surprises customers and employees alike by claiming that he really is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to determine his mental health and, more importantly, his authenticity.

Each performance of “Miracle on 34th Street” will feature a 50/50 raffle. A 50/50 raffle splits the collected monies from raffle tickets sold between the winning and ticket and The Watertown Players. In keeping with the spirit of the season, The Watertown Players will be donating their portion from the raffle to Community Action Coalition (CAC). The mission of CAC is to develop economic and social capacities of individuals, families, and communities in Watertown and surrounding communities. Their mission focuses on three key areas: housing, food, and clothing—critical needs during this wintery time of year.

Other productions include The Watertown Players’ Youth and Children’s Workshop, who will be taking the stage with a production of “The Music Man, Jr.” These fine actors will perform January 18-20, 2019. For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, please call (920)306-4364, or visit them on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.