Miracle on 34th Street

Google Calendar - Miracle on 34th Street - 2018-12-04 13:00:00

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Miracle on 34th Street (1947). Starring Edmund Gwenn, Maureen O’Hara and John Payne. An old gent who is the living image of Santa Claus, claims to be the real thing. Serving as a last‑minute replacement for the drunken Santa who was to have led Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, he is offered a job as a Macy’s toy‑department Santa. Complications ensue when Macy’s nasty in‑house psychologist, has Kris locked up in Bellevue as a lunatic. A young lawyer represents Kris at his sanity hearing, rocking the New York judicial system by endeavoring to prove that Kris is, indeed, the real Santa Claus! Drama, Comedy, Family. Not Rated, 96 minutes.

Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Holidays, Movies
608-266-6581
