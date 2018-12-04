press release: Miracle on 34th Street (1947). Starring Edmund Gwenn, Maureen O’Hara and John Payne. An old gent who is the living image of Santa Claus, claims to be the real thing. Serving as a last‑minute replacement for the drunken Santa who was to have led Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, he is offered a job as a Macy’s toy‑department Santa. Complications ensue when Macy’s nasty in‑house psychologist, has Kris locked up in Bellevue as a lunatic. A young lawyer represents Kris at his sanity hearing, rocking the New York judicial system by endeavoring to prove that Kris is, indeed, the real Santa Claus! Drama, Comedy, Family. Not Rated, 96 minutes.