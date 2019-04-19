Miraculous Live: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

press release: Paris is in danger! Join Ladybug and Cat Noir in this high-flying, live-action musical spectacular. With the help of their kwamis, they take the stage to harness the power of the Miraculous!

Being a teenager in the bustling city of Paris is no easy feat, especially when you’re responsible for keeping it safe from evil. Meet Marinette. Her days are filled with school, friends and daydreaming about her crush, Adrien. But when evil Hawk Moth and his akumas strike, Marinette transforms into the crime-fighting superhero, Ladybug. She and her mysterious partner, Cat Noir, make up the ultimate dynamic duo, set to save the day!

