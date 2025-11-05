media release: Mirah Undertow Living Room Show in Madison.

Mirah Yom Tov Zeitlyn, better known simply as Mirah, is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and producer known for her work in independent pop, folk, and punk music. Born in Philadelphia in 1974, she gained prominence in the late 1990s after moving to Olympia, Washington, and releasing music on K Records. Her music is characterized by her distinctive voice, introspective lyrics, and a willingness to blend genres with experimental sounds and collaborations.

FB Event and tickets: https://www.facebook.com/ events/25090182017261489

Undertow Shows are limited capacity, listening style shows hosted by fans in private spaces.

All tickets must be purchased in advance from the Undertow ticket store. Details will be emailed after you complete your ticket purchase.

Online scams are rampant. NEVER buy Undertow Show tickets from a third party. Contact Undertow with any questions or concerns regarding ticket sales, re-stocks, wait lists, etc.

hello@undertowmusic[dot]com