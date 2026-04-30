media release: Mirah first emerged from the flourishing late 90’s Pacific Northwest music scene with the release her debut LP You Think It's Like This But Really It's Like This. The album immediately established her as a generational songwriting talent and her passion for recording and producing continues to glow to this day. This first album's influence has echoed down to the present day, "shaping the aesthetic of bedroom pop" (NPR), and impacting the output of two generations of indie musicians, as evidenced by the expanded reissue of the album released by Double Double Whammy in 2020.