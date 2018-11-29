press release: GKIDS and Fathom Events present the U.S. debut of “MIRAI” in more than 700+ U.S. cinemas nationwide this fall. The Japanese animated film from Mamoru Hosoda, the celebrated director behind The Boy and the Beast, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, and Japan’s Studio Chizu, premiered at Cannes in the “Directors’ Fortnight” section. “MIRAI” will be released in both its original Japanese language and a new English dubbed version when it hits cinemas on Thursday November 29 at 7 p.m. (dubbed) and at 8 p.m. (subtitled), Wednesday, December 5 at 7 p.m. (subtitled), and Saturday, December 8 at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed) all at local times. In addition to the feature, attendees will view an exclusive interview with director Mamoru Hosoda.

Tickets for “MIRAI” are available now at www.FathomEvents.com, www.MiraiMovie.com or at participating box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).