Miryem-Khaye Seigel & Hankus Netsky

media release: The Mayrent Institute for Yiddish Culture presents "At Home in Yiddish."

Sunday, November 19, 2023, 3 pm, Lee/Kaufman Rehearsal Hall/Hamel Music Center

Free I No ticket required

Yiddish songs convey the meaning of home in a myriad of ways–from wandering, to longing for a real or imagined homeland, to adapting to new homes, to sustaining a portable home through language and culture. Join Miryem-Khaye Seigel and Hankus Netsky for a concert exploring Yiddish songs of home by two of the foremost interpreters of Yiddish song today.