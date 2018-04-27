press release: This is a cordial invitation to join the Graduate Early Modern Student Society (GEMSS, UW-Madison) for the Second Annual GEMSS Graduate Research Symposium, “(Mis)appropriating the Past: The Uses and Abuses of History,” on Friday, April 27, from 8:30am-7pm in the Pyle Center.

We are pleased to present a day of panels featuring graduate research on a wide range of early modern topics as discussed by faculty from different departments across campus. Panels include: "Transnational History," "Statehood & Governmentality," "The Past in Art," and "Women & Gender."

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all attendees and the day will culminate in the keynote presentation, “Spinoza and the Divinity of the Bible,” by Dr. Steve Nadler of the UW-Madison Department of Philosophy, followed immediately by a collegial reception with hors d’oeuvres.

The event is free and open to all with generous sponsorship from the Center for European Studies and the Wisconsin Experience Grant. Attached please find the event poster and program for more details along with a description of the event’s timely theme here below. Feel free to distribute this information to your students, faculty, staff, and other relevant contacts. If you have any questions or comments (including any need for accommodations), please contact the symposium co-coordinators Alice Coulter Main (amain2@wisc.edu) and Elizabeth Neary (eaneary@wisc.edu).