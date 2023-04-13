Mise-en-Scène reception

media release: media release: Dane County teenage artists’ work will be on view starting Saturday as part of MISE-EN-SCÈNE, an exhibition organized by the 2022–23 MMoCA Teen Forum. The Teen Forum issued a call for artists last fall, and selected works by eleven teen artists to be shown in the exhibition, March 18–August 6, 2023 • The Shop. Exhibition celebration: Thursday, April 13 • 6–7:30 PM.

The French term mise-en-scène translates to “put into the scene” and describes everything included on a stage or movie set: the props, costumes, scenery, lighting, and other details that characterize a space. In real life these elements are not merely a backdrop; instead, they are a visible manifestation of distinct and unique individuals. Each object within our personal space reflects how we shape our world and present ourselves to others.

MISE-EN-SCÈNE looks outward and considers the intersection of art and one’s environment. Exploring how inspiration can come from anywhere—looking out a bedroom window, laughing with friends, the changing seasons, or simply waiting at a bus stop–the eleven featured teen artists from Dane County reflect on how chance encounters with their surroundings influence and inform their creativity.

Stay tuned for details on an exhibition celebration and other programs for MISE-EN-SCÈNE in the weeks to come.