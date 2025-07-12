Miso Kwak & Emily Nott

media release: Miso Kwak and Emily Nott have been working all year on Crip Wisdoms: A Feminist Disability Studies Coloring Book. We are ready to share the coloring book with an art party at A Room of One’s Own Books in Madison, WI!

Thank you to our event partners:

A Room of One’s Own Books

(food truck provided by) Dane County Food Collective

(ASL interpretation provided by) City of Madison department of Civil Rights

(printing and project supported by) Clovernook Center for the Blind and the University of Wisconsin, Madison Center for the Humanities.

Thank you to Disability Pride Madison and Communication Madison for other event supports and resources

Emily (Em) Nott (she/they) is an artist, educator, and doctoral student in Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Their work unites theory and arts praxis with a goal of advancing education justice. She finds joy in being with the people she loves, making art and music, and swimming in the ocean. Emily’s gratitude goes to her grandma and mom for helping her through migraines and teaching her about care, to Dr. Schalk, Maxine, and Erica, and finally to their wonderful students.

Miso Kwak (she/they) is a PhD candidate in Special Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is committed to celebrating disability culture and centering perspectives of disabled students through her research and creativity. She engages in self-care by watching food content, playing the flute, and walking or running outside. In light of working on this book, Miso’s gratitude goes to her academic mentors who introduced and guided her through the disability studies scholarship.