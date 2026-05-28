Miso Kwak was born in South Korea, came to the United States while in middle school and is now pursuing a doctoral degree in special education at UW-Madison. She’s also written a new children’s book, More Than What Eyes See, in which Kwak explains to young readers what it’s like to confidently navigate the world without sight. It’s part of the Disability Books for Kids series from Teacher Created Materials, which explores topics like epilepsy, asthma, autism, ADHD and Tourette syndrome. Kwak will be in conversation with Caitlin Tobin, a doctoral candidate at The Information School at UW, who is researching how children with mobility-based disabilities experience representations of disability in picture books.

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome local author Miso Kwak for an author talk on her new Children's Book, More Than What Eyes See. She will be joined in conversation with Caitlin Tobin.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Bookstore, Madison.

A blind child shares her joys, struggles, and self-confidence.

In More Than What Eyes See, Maya explains what it’s like to be blind. Sometimes she feels left out when she can’t do all the things sighted kids can do. But then she remembers her many great qualities and abilities. She’s curious, brave, confident, and creative. She reads Braille, plays sports with her friends, and enjoys painting and writing. With the help of her cane, Maya confidently navigates the world without sight—even if she occasionally wishes her eyes could see. Maya loves being who she is.

The Disability Books for Kids series explores visible and invisible disability in the first person, as seen through the eyes of children and written from lived experience. The series builds allyship, challenges ableism, and celebrates difference, empowering and educating all readers. Each book includes an author’s note to the reader.

Caitlin Tobin is a PhD candidate at the University of Wisconsin Madison’s Information School. She is currently working on research about how children with mobility-based disabilities experience representations of disability in picture books. She is always looking for joyful, authentic, and meaningful representations of disability in media!

Miso Kwak was born in South Korea and has been blind since birth. Miso and her family came to the United States when Miso was in middle school. She hopes that all disabled children can grow up feeling loved and confident in who they are, so she is pursuing a Ph.D. in special education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. When she is not reading or writing, Miso enjoys watching cooking shows, listening to and playing music, and spending time with her friends.