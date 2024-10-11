media release: The KommandinG Kappa Gamma chapter of Sigma Lambda Gamma is proud to present the Miss Cultura Pageant, a celebration of talent and diversity. This staple event is making its return back to campus in over a decade! This highly anticipated event brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds to showcase their unique talents and compete for a prestigious scholarship. Join us for an unforgettable night of entertainment, inspiration, and cultural appreciation as we celebrate the talents and achievements of our participants. Support your favorite contestant and witness the crowning of the next Miss Cultura, a role model who embodies the values of leadership, excellence, and cultural pride. Free.

Latine Heritage Month: Illuminating Our Voices

September 15-October 15, 2024

This year’s theme, Illuminating Our Voices, showcases how Latine people share their passions and cultures through the arts. Ranging from dance to music, the visual arts to comedy, these forms of expression have bold and vibrant histories within Latine communities. Illuminating Our Voices amplifies the diversity within Latine cultures and allows individuals to share their stories in connection with the community. Join us this month as we uplift Latine voices with joy, power and pride. Find this year's events at https://students.wisc.edu/latine/.