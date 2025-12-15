Miss Door County
Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Music Theatre of Madison, a professional musical theatre company in its 20th season, will hold non-equity auditions for its reading of Miss Door County by Nathan Fosbinder, directed by Kate Jajewski with music direction by Rachael Brolin.
Performance Dates: March 20 and 21 at 6:30pm at the Sunrise Theatre in MyArts, 1055 Mifflin St.
