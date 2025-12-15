Miss Door County

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Music Theatre of Madison, a professional musical theatre company in its 20th season, will hold non-equity auditions for its reading of Miss Door County by Nathan Fosbinder, directed by Kate Jajewski with music direction by Rachael Brolin. 

Performance Dates: March 20 and 21 at 6:30pm at the Sunrise Theatre in MyArts, 1055 Mifflin St. 

Info

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Miss Door County - 2026-03-20 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Miss Door County - 2026-03-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Miss Door County - 2026-03-20 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Miss Door County - 2026-03-20 18:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Miss Door County - 2026-03-21 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Miss Door County - 2026-03-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Miss Door County - 2026-03-21 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Miss Door County - 2026-03-21 18:30:00 ical