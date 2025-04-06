media release: Come celebrate the reign of Mimi Versace and root for your favorite to become her successor!

Host: Kayos Lynn Mirage

Performances By: Beverly Bee, JUSTINE D'ZIRE, Ja'Nyiah Moné Diamond-Banxz, Wynter Da Bratt Sodi, and Bianca Lynn Breeze

$10 entry per person. Tables are first-come-first-served.

Contestant packet at tinyurl.com/capcitypacket25

registration: 2:00pm ($50)

interview: 2:30pm

Pageant begins: 6:00pm

Miss Gay Capital City Wisconsin USofA has been an official preliminary competion in the USofA pageant system for almost thirty years. Winners are eligible to run for Miss Gay Wisconsin USofA, which is a preliminary to the national USofA competion in turn. Many former Miss Gay Capital City USofA winners have gone on and won Miss Gay Wisconsin USofA!

updates: https://www.facebook.com/events/552678247132770/