DJs Miss K Funk, Wozie, Discoo Kitten, Thin Mint
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: For the fourth installment of Bubblegum we're bringing out all the glitz and glitter for the best in dance music, pop, and edm for a very special night at Crucible. The vibes are girly but all gender identities are welcome.
Come celebrate Mozel's 30th birthday with her and check out our photo booth, a stage extension with go-go dancers and LASERS. We’ll also have delicious goodies made by Celestial Treats!
~Lineup Featuring~
*Special Guest*
Thin Mint
Discoo Kitte
Wozie
~And our headliner~
Miss K Funk
See you on the dancefloor!
21+
$15 cover
Doors at 9pm