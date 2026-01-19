DJs Miss K Funk, Wozie, Discoo Kitten, Thin Mint

media release: For the fourth installment of Bubblegum we're bringing out all the glitz and glitter for the best in dance music, pop, and edm for a very special night at Crucible. The vibes are girly but all gender identities are welcome.

Come celebrate Mozel's 30th birthday with her and check out our photo booth, a stage extension with go-go dancers and LASERS. We’ll also have delicious goodies made by Celestial Treats!

~Lineup Featuring~

*Special Guest*

Thin Mint

Discoo Kitte

Wozie

~And our headliner~

Miss K Funk

See you on the dancefloor!

21+

$15 cover

Doors at 9pm