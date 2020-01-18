press release: The 2020 Miss Madison Scholarship pageant, the annual competition connected with the Miss Wisconsin and Miss America organizations, will held this weekend at the East High School theatre, 2222 East Washington Avenue in Madison.

The event, which is open to the public, will be staged at 4:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Tickets are $15.00.

Nearly a dozen women from around Wisconsin will compete in the 2020 state open Miss Madison pageant for the chance to advance to the 2020 Miss Wisconsin pageant on June 20 in Oshkosh and will succeed Miss Madison 2019, Kylie Breanna Thompson of Beloit, a St. Norbert's College graduate.

This is the second Miss Madison pageant operated and organized by Tara Jo Pizer Weigel, a five-time Miss Madison contestant and the 2016 first runner-up.

