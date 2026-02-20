Miss Marple's Escape Room Mystery

media release: Join Miss Marple, the renowned elderly amateur detective, in solving a mystery in a escape room based off of Agatha Christie's novel Pocketful of Rye. Miss Marple is investigating a series of deaths based on the nursery rhyme "Sing a Song of Sixpence." Someone has been poisoning the residents of the Yewtree Lodge. Can you help Miss Marple find the poison before tragedy strikes again?

The group leader must register their group of up to 5 people for a timeslot anytime between noon and 4 pm. This escape room is designed for adults and youth ages 10 and up. Teams will have 20 minutes to escape. Registration is required and begins February 21.

From March 3-27, Meadowridge Library will host a series of programs for all ages in honor of the 50th anniversary of Agatha Christie's passing. These literary-themed events include theater performances, escape rooms, cooking classes, and more, inviting readers to revisit Christie's intriguing world of clues, suspects, and suspense while exploring the lasting impact of her work on popular culture.

"Agatha Christie left an enduring legacy that has shaped what mystery novels are today. As readers and fans of her work, we're excited to revisit these classic books and characters and celebrate them with our community, or be their introduction into the canon with engaging programs for all ages." Rosemary Medrano, community engagement Llbrarian at Meadowridge Library

Agatha Christie, one of the most influential crime writers of all time, passed away on January 12, 1976, at the age of 85. Fifty years later, her legacy continues to captivate readers around the world. With a career spanning more than five decades, and 80 crime-focused works, Christie reshaped the mystery genre through ingenious plots, masterfully timed twists, and unforgettable detectives like Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. Her stories have inspired countless writers and have been adapted for film, television, and theater, cementing her reputation as the “Queen of Crime.”

This March, visitors to Meadowridge Library can immerse themselves in the puzzling world of Agatha Christie through programs that celebrate classical mysteries and highlight one of Britain's most remarkable storytellers.

Learn more and sign up for events at madpl.org/agathachristie

This programming is made possible thanks to the Madison Public Library Foundation and the Friends of Meadowridge Library