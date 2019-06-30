press release: This Sunday is June 30. The regular Sunday Dance Party will not be held this week. In its place will be "Miss Mary's Dance" held in honor of our favorite Tango dancer and member of the Sunday Dance Party crew for some 25 years. Miss Mary Veitenhans passed on peacefully on May 9, 2019. Dancing with the Sunday Night crowd was one of her favorite things to do, so we are dedicating an entire Sunday Night to her. This Sunday will be Miss Mary's Memorial Dance and Potluck Dinner. Please note that we will be starting earlier at 5:00 pm!

5:00-6:00 Music by "Da Crooners"

6:00-6:30 Strict Tempo Music

6:30-7:30 DJs Mike & Deb Moe

7:30-8:30 Music by "Da Crooners"

8:30-9:00 DJs Mike & Deb Moe

Please bring a dish to share for the Potluck. There is a full service kitchen in the lower level of the Community Center. Table service, napkins & utensils & lemonade will be provided. Dessert will be provided. We are looking for main course dishes, salads and hors d' oeuvres. We expect dinner to be 6 ish 30ish. ; )

We will be at our regular Sunday Dance Party location: The Brooklyn Community Center. It is located at 102 North Rutland Avenue; Brooklyn, WI.

Miss Mary's visitation and funeral service will be on Saturday June 29th at Springs of Hope Fellowship; 901 Femrite Drive; Monona, WI. Visitation 10:00-11:00 and funeral service 11:00-12.00. A fellowship luncheon will follow the service.

Contact Becci with any questions: Becci.Ceithamer@gmail.com or call/text 608-712-5483.