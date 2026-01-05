DJ Miss Memphis

to

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: January is Elvis Presley’s birthday month and our friend Miss Memphis wanted to host an all vinyl salute to “The King” for your Saturday night dinner and drinks on January 24! Enjoy all the classics and rare cuts from Elvis and other music from the early era of rock and blues!

