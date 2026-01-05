DJ Miss Memphis
Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
The DJ booth at Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge.
media release: January is Elvis Presley’s birthday month and our friend Miss Memphis wanted to host an all vinyl salute to “The King” for your Saturday night dinner and drinks on January 24! Enjoy all the classics and rare cuts from Elvis and other music from the early era of rock and blues!
