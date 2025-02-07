Miss Twink USA, Home Team b2b Kitty Spit

× Expand courtesy JAMS

media release: New Year, New Locations for the same great JAMS taste you know and love!

We couldn’t be more excited to announce our FIRST party at Crucible Night Club! Crucible offers plenty of room to move and super friendly, respectful staff. We’ll be deploying the FULL Resonant Events Danley Soundsystem at all our Crucible events going forward!

What better way to kick things off at Crucible than to bring up the one and only SuperStar from the heart of Chicago, Miss Twink USA!

Del Hale, better known as Miss Twink USA, is a DJ/producer bringing a dynamic force to America’s underground dance scene with a high-energy fusion of techno, house, and club. Miss Twink USA commands the room with a signature style: one beatdown after another, delivered with a poised cool that keeps dance floors in a pure energy state. From festivals like Whole and Honcho Campout to iconic sets at Boiler Room and Smartbar, Miss Twink USA’s presence has been felt across dance floors from Berlin to New York. Whether spinning live or through their mix tapes, Miss Twink USA crafts an unmissable experience, and their presence is unforgettable, turning every performance into an electric journey that is truly fierce.

To heat up the room we have a JAMS resident double header packing two of our favorites (yes we have those) into one set with Home Team B2B Kitty Spit!!!