press release: On Saturday morning, October 13, the YMCA of Dane County will open its group exercise classes to the community at no cost as it celebrates and raises important funds for the LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA cancer- survivors program. This “Mission in Motion: Fit-A-Thon” runs from 7 am to noon, and free child care will be available.

A dozen popular group exercise classes are scheduled for each Dane County Y branch. Anyone in the community is invited to stop in and try these abbreviated, “sampler” classes. Well-known choices like BODYPUMPTM, Pound®, TRX®, group cycling, CrossFit, INSANITY®, Zumba®, WERQ® and more are scheduled.