Mission
The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release:
21+
Mission is a Madison, WI-based tribute band paying homage to the eclectic music of the Jerry Garcia Band. Highlighting the diverse influences of the guitar superstar, this quartet of veteran area players deliver an authentic recreation of the live JGB experience. From soul to gospel, and rock to reggae, Mission will move you through an array of emotions while keeping you dancing throughout each show.
Info
The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music