Mister Rogers' Day Donations
press release: Mister Rogers Day (benefiting Community Action Coalition of South Central Wisconsin), Madison area
- Now through March 31 (extended) - donations of shoes, boots, socks and other clothing accepted at Community Action Coalition office; 1822 Helena St., porch (any time); Table Wine (2045 Atwood Ave) 12-6 Sunday, 12-8 Monday, 12-9 all other days; Center for Community Stewardship – 116 North Few Street; Ballroom Basics for BalanceTM class (20 March only: 10a – 11a) – Madison Central Library; Lauer Realty Group – 2229 Atwood Avenue (9 – 5, M-F)
- submit photos to social media
- March 20: Dress, sub mit photos to social media
Info
