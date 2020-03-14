Mister Rogers' Day Donations

to Google Calendar - Mister Rogers' Day Donations - 2020-03-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mister Rogers' Day Donations - 2020-03-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mister Rogers' Day Donations - 2020-03-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mister Rogers' Day Donations - 2020-03-14 00:00:00

press release: Mister Rogers Day (benefiting Community Action Coalition of South Central Wisconsin), Madison area

  • Now through March 31 (extended) - donations of shoes, boots, socks and other clothing accepted at Community Action Coalition office;  1822 Helena St., porch (any time); Table Wine (2045 Atwood Ave) 12-6 Sunday, 12-8 Monday, 12-9 all other days; Center for Community Stewardship – 116 North Few Street; Ballroom Basics for BalanceTM class (20 March only: 10a – 11a) – Madison Central Library; Lauer Realty Group – 2229 Atwood Avenue (9 – 5, M-F)
  • submit photos to social media
  • March 20: Dress, sub mit photos to social media

Info

Fundraisers, Volunteer
608-692-8794
to Google Calendar - Mister Rogers' Day Donations - 2020-03-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mister Rogers' Day Donations - 2020-03-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mister Rogers' Day Donations - 2020-03-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mister Rogers' Day Donations - 2020-03-14 00:00:00