press release: (2019) dir. Marcin Kryształowcz, 103 min

A comedy-drama that shows the struggle of the individual against the totalitarian system.

The action is set in Warsaw rising from the war rubble in 1953. The omnipresent uncertainty, denunciations, and the sense of constant surveillance are tamed with the help of vodka and good company. A renowned writer, Mister T. lives in a hotel for authors and makes a living by giving extra lessons. The pace of the protagonist's life quickens once the authorities begin to suspect him of an evil wish to blow up the biggest communist building in the city, and Secret Police agents start to watch every move he makes. It is hard to stay serious in this ridiculous reality.